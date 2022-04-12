Justin Bartha to Reprise NATIONAL TREAUSRE Film Role For Disney+ Original Series

Disney+ announced TODAY that actor Justin Bartha is returning to guest star and reprise the character of Riley Poole from the hit "National Treasure" franchise in the upcoming Disney+ original series of the same name.

The live-action series is an expansion of the "National Treasure" movie franchise centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Known by many for starring in two beloved billion-dollar franchises, Todd Phillips' "The Hangover" trilogy and the "National Treasure" movies, Bartha can currently be seen receiving rave reviews for his standalone episode "The Big Payback" on FX's Atlanta. Other recent credits include co-starring in the critically acclaimed television dramas "Godfather of Harlem" and "The Good Fight." Bartha's additional credits include "Sweet Girl" opposite Jason Momoa on Netflix, "Driven" alongside Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Wood's "White Girl," "Holy Rollers" with Jesse Eisenberg, Todd Solondz's "Dark Horse," "The Rebound" opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ryan Murphy's "The New Normal." Stage credits include the Tony®-nominated revival of "Lend Me A Tenor" opposite Tony Shaloub, Jesse Eisenberg's "Asunción," Robert Askins' "Permission" and Neil Simon's "Sunshine Boys."

As previously announced, the series also stars multiple award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Ocean's Twelve") as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors") as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird") as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) as Oren, a loveable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jake Austin Walker ("Rectify") as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. Jess recruits her friends to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood") stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

A Disney Branded Television series, "National Treasure" is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production is underway in Baton Rouge.

