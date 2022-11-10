Judy Blume's FOREVER to Be Adapted Into Netflix Series

Netflix has announced the series order for Forever. Helmed by showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil, Forever is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix.

Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined by Mara Brock Akil for a new generation. It's an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other's firsts.

Mara Brock Akil: "Judy Blume's ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I'm honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love."

Renate Radford, Vice President, Overall Deals, Netflix: "We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, Forever. Mara's creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story. We look forward to bringing the series to a global audience."

The new drama series will be executive produced by Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, and Erika Harrison.

Photo Credit: Emma Feil