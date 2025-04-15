Judith Light to Chair the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival Fiction Jury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in the Festival’s history, two women will lead the juries of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival this year. Tony-winning performer Judith Light will preside over the Fiction jury at the 64th edition of the festival, taking place from 13 to 17 June 2025 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. Journalist Mireille Dumas is also set to preside over the News & Documentaries jury.

A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Judith Light began her career on stage before gaining public recognition through her role as Karen Wolek in the soap opera One Life to Live, for which she won two consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards. She achieved international fame as Angela Bower in the hit sitcom Who’s the Boss?, which aired from 1984 to 1992.

Over the years, Light has demonstrated her versatility in acclaimed series such as Ugly Betty, Transparent and The Politician, and other recent projects include Julia and Shining Vale. Last year, Light won the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Primetime Emmy for Peacock’s Rian Johnson series Poker Face. Judith’s latest projects include Apple TV+ series Before, alongside Billy Crystal, Searchlight’s film The Menu and Out of My Mind for Disney+. Next up, she stars in The Terror: Devil in Silver for AMC and Scott Free Productions. Her commitment to complex roles in television and film and her exceptional contribution to the performing arts recently earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

French journalist, director, and producer Mireille Dumas is widely recognised for her humanistic approach and her ability to give a voice to people from all walks of life. As the creator and host of groundbreaking programmes that have profoundly shaped the French audiovisual landscape—such as Bas les masques and Vie privée, vie publique—she has established herself as a leading figure in documentary filmmaking and investigative reporting, bringing authentic and poignant stories to the forefront.

Her sharp insight and deep sensitivity to human destinies make her an ideal jury president to honour the finest documentaries and news programmes in competition. Under her leadership, the jury will face the challenging task of selecting the most compelling works that reflect major societal issues and the upheavals of the contemporary world.

About Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival has, for more than sixty years, presented the very best of television from around the world. The Festival has also been at the forefront in showcasing the highly talented professionals associated with many of the most successful programs in the history of the medium.

Celebrities, producers, directors, writers and heads of studios, networks and digital platforms gather in June every year to attend series launches, premiere screenings, conferences, press activities, public events, VIP meetings and signing sessions. Culminating with a unique competition, which celebrates and honours fiction, news and current affairs programming with the prestigious Golden Nymph Awards, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is recognized as one of the finest Festivals in the world, enhanced even further by its location in the magical Principality of Monaco.

