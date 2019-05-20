Joshua Jackson Joins Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington In Hulu's LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Hulu's highly anticipated upcoming (8-episode) limited series, Little Fires Everywhere, announces Joshua Jackson as a series regular.

Joshua Jackson will play Bill Richardson, Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means, Bill is the perfectly-suited counterweight to his energetic and strong-willed wife, Elena. But when Bill agrees to represent their friends in a fiery custody battle, the couple begin to fight about more than just their challenging youngest daughter, Izzy.

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast also includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar ("Life Unexpected," "Casual") will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Pilar Savone (Simpson Street), and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce.

Jackson was last seen in Showtime's The Affair, and will next star in Netflix's When They See Us, created, written and directed by Ava DuVernay. Jackson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and with Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.





