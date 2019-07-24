Jonathan Majors to Star in THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods) is set to star in The Harder They Fall for Netflix Jeymes Samuel will make his directorial debut with the film.

Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is a singer-songwriter, producer and director. He previously collaborated with Jay-Z on The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

The film will be produced by JAY-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, Jeymes Samuel

After making his screen debut in February 2017 starring in the ABC miniseries "When We Rise," Jonathan Majors has cemented himself as the Hollywood actor to watch.

The actor recently finished production on Spike Lee's DA 5 BLOODS in southeast Asia. The war drama film also stars Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno and Delroy Lindo and is anticipated to become available on Netflix in 2020. Majors also recently wrapped production on Max Winkler's JUNGLELAND where he appears alongside Charlie Hunnam, Jessica Barden and Jack O'Connell. The movie is set to be released later this year.

In February, Majors received rave reviews for his performance in Joe Talbot's THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie marks Majors' first leading role and was released on June 7th, 2019, in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles before rolling out to other markets later that month.

Majors was also most recently seen in Focus Features' sci-fi thriller CAPTIVE STATE directed by Rupert Wyatt. He was also seen in GULLY where he starred opposite Amber Heard, Robin Givens and Terrence Howard. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April of this year.

Last year, Majors starred in Sony Pictures' WHITE BOY RICK alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh, directed by Yann Demange. In 2017, he appeared in Scott Cooper's American Western film HOSTILES opposite Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Vera Farmiga, and John Goodman.

Majors is currently in production on HBO's straight-to-series drama "Lovecraft Country" created by Academy Award winner, Jordan Peele. The actor will star opposite Jurnee Smollett-Bell and the series

Photography Credit: Stan Demidoff





