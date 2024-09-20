Joe Manganiello & Lera Abova Join Season Two of Netflix's ONE PIECE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the Geeked Week live event in Atlanta, Netflix announced new cast members who will appear in roles in the upcoming second season of ONE PIECE. Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Magic Mike franchise) will appear as “Mr. 0," with Lera Abova (Bumper in Berlin, Honey Don’t) taking on the role of “Miss All Sunday."

Netflix also surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the first table read of season two, where it was teased that beloved character Chopper will appear in the new season. Earlier in the week, the series also debuted a Season Two set tour led by Jeff Ward, who plays the fan-favorite villain Buggy.

Manganiello & Abova join previously announced new cast members Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry and returning cast members Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger. Additional cast to be announced at a later date.

ONE PIECE is a live-action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix. Season two is currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other. Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become KING of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

Comments