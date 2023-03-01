Jinkx Monsoon, DRAG: THE MUSICAL & More Win Queerties Awards - Full List of Winners!

Drag: the Musical, Jinkx Monsoon, and more won Queerties awards, taking place February 28th in Los Angeles.

The Queerties are a celebration of entertainment and pop culture moments that defined the past year in the LGBTQ+ community. It is designed to uplift and spotlight LGBTQ+ creators, tastemakers, and storytellers who are not often recognized at other award shows.

Drag: The Musical won the Live Theatre category.

Jinkx Monsoon won the Badass award.

The Little Mermaid won THE NEXT BIG THING Award.

The winners were voted on by Queerty readers. Categories range from the "Badass" award, honoring the top LGBTQ+ newsmakers, to "Drag Royalty," and "Closet Door Bustdown", an award recognizing brave notables who shook up mainstream America with their coming out stories.

This year's event honored Dylan Mulvaney, an actress who documented her gender transition to her ten million followers on TikTok, and musician Rufus Wainwright.

11th Queerties Award Winners

BADASS

Rosie O'Donnell

Joel Kim Booster

Jim Parsons

Yasmin Finney

Ryan O'Connell

Keke Palmer

Jinkx Monsoon **WINNER**

Jerrod Carmichael

Ts Madison

David Archuleta

DRAG ROYALTY

Victoria E. Black

Alaska 5000

Militia Scunt

Honey Mahogany

Raja **WINNER**

Victoria Scone

Hot Chocolate/Larry Edwards

Tenderoni

Eureka O'Hara

Willow Pill

FUTURE ALL-STAR

Kerri Colby

Jasmine Kennedie

Miss Fiercalicious

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Tempest DuJour

Kornbread **WINNER**

Thirsty Von Trapp a.k.a Mark Indelicato

Plastique Tiara

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Jorgeous

PODCAST

Sibling Rivalry **WINNER**

Hall and Closet

Still Processing

Breakfast Buffet

Hi Jinkx!

Vibe Check

MLVC: The Madonna Podcast

Las Culturistas

FANTI

Lez Hang Out

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN

Aunjanue Ellis

Ellia Green

Queens of Drag Race Season 14 (Kerri Colby, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedy, Kornbread, & Willow Pill)

Noah Schnapp **WINNER**

TJ House

Kit Connor

Maybelle Blair

Rebel Wilson

Sanjaya Malakar

Tevin Campbell

FAVORITE INSTA-FOLLOW

Jonathan Bennett

Jazz Jennings

TonyTalks **WINNER**

Renee Rapp

George Takei

Laith Ashley

Dominique R Jackson

GFlip

Matt Bernstein

Benito Skinner

FAVORITE TIK-TOKER

Juwan Gutierrez

Chris Olsen

Kelon **WINNER**

Garret Clayton

Henry Jiménez Kerbox

Emira D'Spain

Austin Cho

Boman Martinez-Reid

Megan Mitchell

Ebony and Denise (@Team2Moms)

BREAKOUT MUSICAL ARTIST

Madison Rose

Gia Woods

Omar Rudberg **WINNER**

Lagoona Bloo

Ocean Kelly

Sam Williams

Omar Apollo

Zee Machine

Chappell Roan

Doechii

COMIC

Fortune Feimster

Matt Rogers

Sherry Cola

Matteo Lane

Dewayne Perkins

Jerrod Carmichael

Mae Martin

Meg Stalter

Rob Anderson

Nicole Byer **WINNER**

LIVE THEATER

& Juliet

Titanique

A Strange Loop

Melissa Etheridge: A Journey Through Life

Take Me Out

Drag: The Musical **WINNER**

The Collaboration

Fat Ham

Merrily We Roll Along

Best of Enemies

MUSIC VIDEO

"C'mon Loretta" by Trixie Mattel

"Let Go & Your Name" by Shea Coulee

"The Loneliest Time" by Carly Rae Jepsen ft. Rufus Wainwright

"Becky's So Hot" by Fletcher

"Black" by Bob the Drag Queen, Basit, & Ocean Kelly

"i get high" by Jordy

"This Hell" by Rina Sawayama

"The Curse of the Blackened Eye" by Orville Peck

"AMEIANOITE" by Pabllo Vittar & Gloria Groove **WINNER**

"Away From You" by Zach Campbell

ANTHEM

"Unholy" by Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras **WINNER**

"You and Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

"What I Want" by MUNA

"Everybody's Gay" by Lizzo

"Hold Me Closer" by Elton John & Britney Spears

"Booty" by Santana & Latto

"COZY" by Beyonce ft. Honey Dijon & Ts Madison

"Boys Don't Cry (Live)" by Anitta ft. Miley Cyrus

"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

"Boyfriend" by Dove Cameron

STUDIO MOVIE

Anything's Possible

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bros

Everything Everywhere All At Once **WINNER**

Fire Island

Better Nate Than Ever

My Policeman

Spoiler Alert

Tár

The Inspection

TV COMEDY

A League Of Their Own

Hacks

Heartstopper **WINNER**

I Love That For You

Reservation Dogs

Smiley

Sort Of

The White Lotus: Sicily

Uncoupled

What We Do In The Shadows

TV DRAMA

American Horror Story: NYC

Elite

Euphoria **WINNER**

Interview With The Vampire

P Valley

Queer As Folk

Severance

The L Word: Generation Q

Welcome To Chippendales

Young Royals

REALITY/DOCU-SERIES

Trixie Motel **WINNER**

Bargain Block

Legendary

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Book of Queer

The Big Brunch

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans

Lesbian Bar Project

Queer for Fear

We're Here

PERFORMANCE - TV

Abbi Jacobson - A League Of Their Own

Bilal Baig - Sort Of

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs

Harvey Guillén - What We Do In The Shadows

Jeff Hiller - Somebody, Somewhere

Joe Locke - Heartstopper **WINNER**

Michaela Jae Rodriguez - Loot

Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales

Nicco Annan - P Valley

Vico Ortiz - Our Flag Means Death

Emma D'arcy - House Of The Dragon

Johnny Sibilly - Queer As Folk

PERFORMANCE - FILM

Amandla Stenberg - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Ben Aldridge - Spoiler Alert

Billy Eichner - Bros

Eva Reign - Anything's Possible

Conrad Ricamora - Fire Island

Jamie Clayton - Hellraiser

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery **WINNER**

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Troye Sivan - Three Months

INDIE MOVIE

Benediction

Close

Firebird **WINNER**

Girl Picture

Joyland

Please Baby Please

The Swimmer

Three Months

We're All Going To The World's Fair

Wildhood

DOCUMENTARY

A Sexplanation

All Man: The International Male Story

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Framing Agnes

George Michael: Freedom Uncut

God Forbid

Mama's Boy

Access All Areas: The AAA Girls Tour **WINNER**

Holding Moses

Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story

WEBSERIES

Interested In

Avocado Toast

Adam In Fragments

The Michael Henry Cinematic Universe

WeHost with Zach Noe Towers & Darren Bluestone

IMHO: The Show **WINNER**

The Walk In with Mo Heart

Moonie

Translation

I Need Space

BEST READ

Just By Looking At Him by Ryan O'Connell

You Gotta Be You by Brandon Kyle Goodman

The One You Want To Marry by Sophie Santos

Let's Not Do That Again by Grant Ginder

Working Girls by Trixie and Katya **WINNER**

Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran

The You Kind of Kind by Nina West

This Time For Me by Alexandra Billings

Miss Memory Lane by Colton Haynes

My Government Means To Kill Me by Rasheed Newsom

NEXT BIG THING

The Little Mermaid **WINNER**

Nyad

Fellow Travelers

Legally Blonde 3

The Color Purple

Yellowjackets

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Rustin

They Both Die At The End

GIRL, BYE

Ron DeSantis

Candace Cameron Bure

Ginni Thomas

Elon Musk

George Santos

Kevin Sorbo

Laura Ingraham

Kanye West **WINNER**

Kevin McCarthy

JK Rowling