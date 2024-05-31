Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and Daryl McCormack Join KNIVES OUT 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More casting has been announced for the highly anticipated third entry in the Knives Out franchise, which is set to begin production this summer.

Newcomers include Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, and Daryl McCormack who join the previously announced Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, and Daniel Craig, returning as fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc.

It was recently REVEALED that the title of the film is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and will be released sometime in 2025.

This will mark Renner's first film project since his famous snowplow accident, for which he has made a significant recovery. Renner's other roles include Hawkeye in the MCU, William Brandt in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and Mike McClusky in Mayor of Kingstown. In an amusing connection, the previous Knives Out installment included a significant plot point featuring a fictional line of small-batch hot sauce made by the actor.

Mila Kunis has appeared in numerous projects across the small and big screens including Friends With Benefits, Ted, and Family Guy.

McCormack was recently seen in Showtime's The Woman in THE WALL alongside Ruth Wilson and in 2022 appeared opposite Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. He has also appeared in several productions onstage including The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Citysong. He is currently appearing in a production of Long Day’s Journey into Night at the Wyndham’s Theatre.

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen projects for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

