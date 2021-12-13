Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson's MARRY ME to Premiere on Peacock

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's new romantic comedy MARRY ME will have a same-day release in theaters and on Peacock on February 11-13, 2022.

Deadline reports that MARRY ME joins Boss Baby 2 and Halloween Kills as theatrical-day-and-date Peacock releases.

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, MARRY ME arrives next Valentine's Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher-total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, MARRY ME is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian's inescapable hit single, "Marry Me," climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms.