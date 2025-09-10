Jennifer Hudson and BamBam Join GRACE FOR THE WORLD Concert in Vatican City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and BamBam have joined the lineup for the concert from Vatican City titled Grace for the World. They will now perform alongside Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, The Choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Maestro Marco Frisina, and Angélique Kidjo, plus an international choir assembled for the occasion with musical direction by Adam Blackstone. A spectacular aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, featuring imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, will further enhance the show.

Grace for the World will be live streamed globally on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live on September 13 starting at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with a replay of the concert available on Disney+ after the event. Live from the heart of Vatican City at St. Peter's Square, this event marks the first time that a concert will be staged in this setting.

Fever joins as the Presenting Partner of Grace for the World. The event is Executive Produced by Pharrell Williams, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Nova Sky Stories, and Something in the Water, with Additional Executive Producers including Solina Chau, Mark & Roma Burnett, Kimbal Musk, and Fever. The live broadcast is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and directed by Sam Wrench.

Supported by the Vatican, the event marks the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and the celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year. This concert will be held in St. Peter’s Square for the first time in history.

Attendance at the concert in Vatican City is free and open to all. Guests are asked to arrive at St. Peter’s Square by 8pm CEST, with the concert commencing at 9pm CEST. More information here. Watch a teaser below.