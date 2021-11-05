Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show to Launch After ELLEN Conclusion

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson is currently pitching a new daytime talk show with the producers of The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Variety reports that while the show would not be a spinoff of the Ellen Degeneres Show, it would be a new Warner Bros. flagship daytime talk show once Degeneres' program concludes. THE TEST run was recently shot on Ellen's stage and is currently being pitched to different television station groups.

The Kelly Clarkson show currently airs before Ellen and has been positioned to take over The Ellen Show's spot, opening a new door for Hudson. Degeneres announced in May that her talk show would end in 2022 as her contract ends.

Jennifer Hudson was recently seen as Aretha Franklin the the Respect biopic. Jennifer won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award. She was seen on Broadway in The Color Purple and played Motormouth Maybelle in NBC's Hairspray LIVE!

Additional film credits include Cats, Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, and Black Nativity. Her highly acclaimed album, JHUD, dropped this past fall in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200. Just prior, she released singles including the recently Grammy-nominated "It's Your World," featuring R. Kelly; "He Ain't Goin' Nowhere," featuring Iggy Azaelea; "I Can't Describe," produced by Pharrell and featuring TI; and "Walk It Out," featuring Timbaland. Most recently, Hudson was featured on Gorgon City's chart topping track, "Go All Night," off their new album, Sirens.

Hudson's 2008 debut album went Platinum and entered Billboard's Top 200 at No. 2 thus marking the biggest first week sales for an R&B female entry since 2004. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for "Best R&B Album." In 2009, Hudson released her sophomore album, I Remember Me which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 and R&B Albums charts and has since been certified Gold in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos