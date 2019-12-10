Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Sting, & More Perform On NBC's GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE Special

Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Raphael Saadiq, Sting, Stormzy, Chris Martin and H.E.R. are all joining forces and will perform at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for NBC's "Global Citizen Prize" special airing Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The inaugural award ceremony celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty and presents notable presenter and powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact. John Legend, the EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed and multi-platinum singer-songwriter, will host.

Connie Britton, Emma Bunton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jason Derulo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leona Lewis, Himesh Patel and Kal Penn will be among those presenting awards throughout the special and acknowledging the world's most inspiring people.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizen organizes massive global campaigns to amplify the actions of Global Citizens from around the world. Global Citizens have taken more than 24 million actions, resulting in commitments and announcements valued at $48.5 billion. These commitments and announcements have impacted the lives of 880 million people living in extreme poverty.

Richard Curtis will receive the Global Citizen of the Year Prize, which honors an individual who has proven exceptional and sustained impact towards the goal of ending extreme poverty. This individual's body of work must be extraordinary in its scope.

Sting will receive the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, honoring a creative individual or group who uses their platform and their work to create change not only through conversation but meaningful impact. The award includes a $150,000 prize paid to the organization through which the individual has achieved impact.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed will receive the Global Citizen World Leader Prize, which honors an individual in the political or advocacy space who has advocated for and implemented policy changes that have actionably improved the lives of those suffering the effects of poverty.

Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya will receive the Global Citizen Business Leader Prize, honoring an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact.

The winner of the fifth category, the Cisco Youth Leadership Award, will be announced on stage at the Dec. 13 ceremony. The finalists for the Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award include Luisa Bonin of São Paulo, Brazil; Nashin Mahtani of Jakarta, Indonesia; Alain Nteff of Yaoundé, Cameroon; Priya Prakash of Gurugram, India; and Haroon Yasin of Islamabad, Pakistan.

The Global Citizen Prize is produced by Global Citizen. The broadcast special is produced by London-based Whizz Kid Entertainment. Katherine Allen and Mark Sidaway serve as Executive Producers. Molly McGuiness is the executive producer for Global Citizen. Julia Knowles will direct.





