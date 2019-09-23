Jeffrey Wright May Play Commissioner Gordon in THE BATMAN

Deadline reports that "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright is in talks to join the Robert Pattinson-led DC film "The Batman." Wright would play Commissioner James Gordon.

Matt Reeves directs. The film will focus on Bruce Wayne's formative stages as Batman.

Gary Oldman played Gordon in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy; J.K. Simmons took on the role in "Justice League." The upcoming film will be released in the summer of 2021.

Wright starred in the original Broadway production of "Angels in America" as Belize, and reprised his role in the critically-acclaimed HBO miniseries. His other Broadway credits include "Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk," "Topdog / Underdog," and "A Free Man of Color."

