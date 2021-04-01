Jayanta Jenkins Announces New Structure for an Internal Marketing Agency for Disney Branded Television

Following a reorganization at Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) in fall 2020 to wholly focus on the creation of television content for The Walt Disney Company's streaming platforms and linear networks, Jayanta Jenkins, head of Content Marketing, Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, announced TODAY the structure for a new internal marketing and communications agency that merges the Disney Branded Television and National Geographic marketing and publicity teams.

The formation of a single integrated team is organized around functional expertise for creative and campaign development and execution to promote programming created by Disney Branded Television and National Geographic. The internal agency oversees creative marketing, publicity, media planning, events, talent relations and award strategies for all content created by DGE for Disney+ and the Disney- and National Geographic-branded networks. It is responsible for developing and executing creative assets, experiences and campaigns to create awareness, drive tune-in, and build strong affinity for programming and franchises. The team that most recently worked on the campaign for National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha," will also oversee National Geographic's upcoming Disney+ original "Welcome to Earth" and "Secrets of the Whales," premiering on Earth Day 2021, as well as Disney Branded Television's "Spin," "Sneakerella" and "The Secret of Sulpher Springs." In the promotion of content, Jenkins' team works collaboratively with the Disney+ marketing organization led by Joe Earley.

Reporting to Jenkins are Chris Albert, most recently executive vice president global communications for National Geographic Content (NGC), and Chris Spencer, previously executive vice president, Creative at National Geographic Content, each taking on expanded roles to lead teams within the new agency.

Chris Albert will lead Marketing Strategy and Communications for both Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content including National Geographic Documentary Films. His team will establish the structure and strategy of marketing efforts to drive consumer engagement with content. The team is responsible for strategic positioning, social engagement and media strategy, partnerships, publicity, talent relations, events and awards. These functions play an integral role in building meaningful long-lasting relationships with consumers.

Chris Spencer also expands his oversight, now leading the story team and creative functions for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. His oversight includes all creative design and marketing storytelling around content through key art, trailers and editorial content, and through social presence.

Together, the teams led by Albert and Spencer are responsible for collaboratively bringing to life the marketing in a way that resonates deeply with consumers - from strategic insights through breakthrough creative storytelling. These teams, alongside a dedicated Social/Digital Strategy team and Production Operations team whose leaders will be announced in the coming weeks, form the integrated internal agency to position brands in super-serving audiences across the company's linear and streaming platforms.

"It is a profoundly humbling opportunity to step into this role, surrounded by such an amazing team during such a revolutionary time for the industry, The Walt Disney Company, and our linear and streaming services," said Jenkins. "When you look at the global brands that have paved the way in serving and connecting with the consumer, the Disney and National Geographic brands are among the most iconic. I look forward to charting the next chapter and continuing to elevate our reach and brand resonance."

Jenkins joined Disney in December 2020 as head of Content Marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, reporting to Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer for Disney Branded Content, and Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content. Prior to Disney, Jenkins was global executive creative director at Cheil Worldwide, Samsung's in-house agency, where he led global initiatives for Samsung Mobile. Jenkins brings to the team a wealth of experience and proven track record of creative excellence from his award-winning work at Twitter, Apple Beats by Dre, Chiat/Day, Wieden+Kennedy and The Martin Agency. A 17-year industry creative veteran, Jenkins has been awarded and recognized by every major awards organization in his field, including multiple Cannes Lions (winning a Grand Prix in 2018) and Clios Awards, THE ONE Show, D&AD, and was named in Adweek's Creative 100 in 2020.

"Jayanta brings an unparalleled creative vision that he's honed across several culture-defining brands," said Marsh. "We are thrilled to have him infuse his creative leadership into our marketing efforts to further expand our audience's lifelong bond with the Disney brand."

"We are at such an exciting inflection point in the life cycle of National Geographic, and we are so fortunate to have someone of Jayanta's talent and expertise lead our content marketing," said Monroe. "Having had the privilege of working with both Chris Albert and Chris Spencer for many years, I'm thrilled to see them take on expanded responsibilities as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

