Jason Momoa to Host 2023 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel

Shark Week returns for its historic 35th year on Sunday, July 23 at 8PM ET/PT.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo 4 Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

Jason Momoa to Host 2023 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel

Summer’s most-anticipated TV event, Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” hosted this year by Jason Momoa, returns for its historic 35th year on Sunday, July 23 at 8PM ET/PT. The network released its first official trailer featuring Momoa, who will guide viewers through Discovery’s biggest annual celebration of sharks. 

During “Shark Week,” Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving oceans, will set up the epic journeys and first-time revelations each night. A full programming schedule for “Shark Week" will be distributed in the coming weeks.  

“Shark Week” will also be available to stream on Max.

Following “Shark Week,” viewers can see Momoa in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which opens in theaters on December 20.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement.

The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID Photo
New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID

Premiering this summer, the series will continue to heighten PEOPLE’s acclaimed original reporting on some of the nation’s most shocking cases and unsolved mysteries and expand on them with unprecedented access, fresh insight and powerful perspectives. The 7th season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES.

2
Ron Perlman Takes Lead in THE BAKER Film This July Photo
Ron Perlman Takes Lead in THE BAKER Film This July

“The Baker” features a stellar cast. In addition to Perlman, the cast includes Elias Koteas (‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Shooter,’ ‘The Thin Red Line’), Joel David Moore (‘Avatar series,’ ‘Dodgeball’), and Harvey Keitel (‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Reservoir Dogs’). “The Baker” is directed by Jonathan Sobol (‘The Art of the Steal’, ‘The Padre’). 

3
Video: Gal Gadot Leads HEART OF STONE Film Trailer on Netflix Photo
Video: Gal Gadot Leads HEART OF STONE Film Trailer on Netflix

The official trailer for HEART OF STONE debuted out of the TUDUM Global Fan Event in Brazil. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt were introduced to the TUDUM stage to the sound of 'Quiet', a new original song made for the movie by artist Noga Erez. The song will be available later this Summer. Watch the new video trailer now!

4
Listen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack

For the “Elemental” score, filmmakers called on a tried-and-true member of their musical family: Thomas Newman. Newman’s Pixar credits include 2003’s “Finding Nemo,” 2008’s “WALL•E” and 2016’s “Finding Dory”—the celebrated composer was nominated for an Oscar® for his work on both “Finding Nemo” and “WALL•E.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'Juno Rucker Releases Debut Album 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'
Video: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & BiaVideo: DDG Releases Music Video for 'I'm Geekin' With NLE Choppa & Bia
Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'Orrin Evans Drops New Single 'The Red Door'
Video: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' VideoVideo: Goblynne Debuts 'Where This Goes' Video

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO