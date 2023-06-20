Jason Momoa to Host 2023 SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel

Summer’s most-anticipated TV event, Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” hosted this year by Jason Momoa, returns for its historic 35th year on Sunday, July 23 at 8PM ET/PT. The network released its first official trailer featuring Momoa, who will guide viewers through Discovery’s biggest annual celebration of sharks.

During “Shark Week,” Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving oceans, will set up the epic journeys and first-time revelations each night. A full programming schedule for “Shark Week" will be distributed in the coming weeks.

“Shark Week” will also be available to stream on Max.

Following “Shark Week,” viewers can see Momoa in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which opens in theaters on December 20.

