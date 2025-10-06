Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson & Bailey Zimmerman To Headline NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will once again ring in the new year with country superstars Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman headlining the five-hour event. The superstars will perform live at Nashville’s very own Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, airing LIVE Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Gospel music legend Cece Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her vocals to the night’s festivities alongside the acclaimed Fisk Jubilee Singers. The festivities will be capped off by the iconic Music Note drop at midnight.

Last year’s event marked an all-time high for attendance, with 220,000 people gathering to see the concert. The five-hour broadcast will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

Jason Aldean Photo Credit: Brian Higbee

Lainey Wilson Photo Credit: Cece Dawson

Bailey Zimmerman Photo Credit: Masonn1k