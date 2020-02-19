James Wolk Will Lead ORDINARY JOE on NBC

Variety reports that "Ordinary Joe" has found its lead. James Wolk will star in the upcoming NBC drama.

The project explores the three parallel lives of Joe Kimbrough (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Wolk starred on "Watchmen." He also had roles on "Tell Me a Story," "Zoo," "Harley Quinn," "Goliath," "Mad Men," "Billions," and "Shameless."

The series hails from writers and executive producers Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner.







