Jack Osbourne & Katrina Weidman Set for New Season of PORTALS TO HELL

There's hell to pay, and Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman are on a mission to find out why. The intrepid paranormal investigators team up again for an all-new season of PORTALS TO HELL, as they're led to haunted locales where sinister spirits display a vendetta against anyone in their presence. Season Three, premiering Saturday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and streaming the same day on discovery+, will feature 13 hour-long episodes.

There is no Casper or friendly ghosts here. The deeper the history the deeper the haunting. Exploring the shadowy corners of Detroit's Eloise Psychiatric Hospital, the historic Savannah Theatre, Staten Island, New York's Kreischer Mansion, Philadelphia's Fort Mifflin and the infamous Missouri State Penitentiary, among others, Osbourne and Weidman confront disturbing activity and malevolent entities that have left those that crossed their path shaking in fear. Using their paranormal expertise, advanced scientific equipment and a network of specialists, including a team of psychic mediums, the duo search for evidence and answers as to who, or what, is wreaking such havoc on the living.

"This is a creepy AF new season, twisted and wildly unexpected," said Osbourne. "The locations were bottled up with activity that hit us almost immediately. The vibes were dark and tense, and there were many times when I was seriously scared of what we might encounter."

"These places had an intense energy you could feel the minute you walked in," added Weidman. "Just being inside some of these buildings elicited an unexplainable physical discomfort. So many of the locations this season are just eerie and unnerving."

In the season opener, Osbourne and Weidman travel to New Castle, Pennsylvania, home to Hill View Manor - a shuttered nursing home where former patients are rumored to live on after death. The sprawling complex has almost as many spirits as it does rooms. Constant reports of scratching, chronic dizziness and shadow apparitions have turned the building's new owner, Carrie, from a paranormal skeptic into a full-blown believer.

With her original plans to turn the property into condos no longer viable, she is hoping Osbourne and Weidman can figure out what exactly is going on within Hill View's walls. But to get to the bottom of what's feeding the manor's dark forces, the duo will first have to face the Creeper - a malevolent shadow creature bent on scaring the living hell out of its victims.