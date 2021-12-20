Jack Harlow, Saweetie & More Join MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

NBC rings in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening.

"Saturday Night Live" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock.

The special will air live on NBC from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

Joining Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson in the festivities are Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more surprises to come.

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC