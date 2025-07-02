JAWS Returning to Theaters This Summer for 50th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, the blockbuster film is returning to theaters nationwide in 4K this summer, with select screenings in IMAX®, RealD 3D, 4DX and D-BOX. Tickets for the 50th anniversary re-release on August 29 are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Released on June 20, 1975, Jaws was the first film in history to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office and helped usher in the era of the wide-release blockbuster. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won three: Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Score for John Williams’ theme.

Adapted from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel, Jaws follows the residents of Amity Island as a series of attacks by a great white shark threatens the summer tourist economy—prompting the town’s police chief (Oscar nominee Roy Scheider), a young marine biologist (Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss) and a grizzled shark hunter (Oscar nominee Robert Shaw) to venture into open waters to confront the predator head-on. The film also starred Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Carl Gottlieb, and Jeffrey Kramer. The screenplay was written by Benchley and Gottlieb.

The theatrical re-release of Jaws is part of a global celebration honoring the film’s 50-year legacy. Additional tributes include Jaws: The Exhibition, opening September 14 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, themed experiences at Universal Studios theme parks around the world, a commemorative 50th anniversary merchandise collection, and streaming availability on Peacock beginning this summer.

