JACK RYAN Renewed for Season 4 on Amazon Prime

After wrapping production on the third season, Amazon has announced that the hit series, Jack Ryan, will be returning for a season four. Starring John Krasinski, the third season will soon premiere on Amazon Prime.

Variety reported the renewal, along with the news that Michael Pena will join the cast.

The series left off at season two, in which, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack's investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the BRINK of chaos.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also starred Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as Harriet 'Harry' Baumann and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Mike November.

The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce the second season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Watch a compilation of the best moments from season two here: