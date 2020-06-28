Irish Radio Canada To Feature Heresy Records' Upcoming Release The Red Book Of Ossory By Anakronos Throughout July

Throughout the month of July between 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Irish Radio Canada's New Music show will feature music from the upcoming worldwide release of Heresy Records' The Red Book Of Ossory by Anakronos. Anakronos includes some of Ireland's top musicians from the worlds of early music, jazz, world/traditional music, classical and contemporary classical. The members are Founder and Singer Caitríona O'leary, Saxophonist/Percussionist Nick Roth, Clarinetist Deirdre O'leary, and Keyboard/Percussionist Francesco Turrisi.

RTE Lyric FM Ireland's national radio station praised The Red Book of Ossory on the popular "Blue of Night" nightly program calling it, "One of the best albums I've heard this year. Musically the gang are firing on all cylinders; thematically it's fascinating; and historically it is horrifying and illuminating in equal measure."

Produced and hosted by Austin Commerton, Irish Radio Canada live streams 24/7 offering a varied mix of music & talk.

