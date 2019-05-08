Investigation Discovery's BREAKING HOMICIDE Returns For Season Two This June

Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) announced today the sophomore season of fan-favorite cold case series, BREAKING HOMICIDE. Featuring veteran police sergeant and P.I. Derrick Levasseur, the new season chronicles his determined quest for answers behind some of the nation's most confounding cold cases. When all hope seems lost and every possible lead has been exhausted, Levasseur answers the pleas of desperate families asking for help by investigating the unsolved murders of their loved ones.

Chasing down new clues and reexamining old ones, Levasseur re-evaluates each case with fresh eyes and the benefit of more advanced technology, applying his unique experiences as an undercover detective to meticulously dissect each case from top to bottom. Levasseur scours the locations of each crime for new information, sitting down with the original investigators, friends and families of the victims to try to uncover new clues that could solve these cases once and for all. The eight-episode new season of BREAKING HOMICIDE premieres Monday, June 3 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

In the premiere episode of BREAKING HOMICIDE, fun-loving 16-year-old Judy Rawlings of Asheboro, NC, vanished after a midnight ride with her neighbor. The community was shocked by Judy's disappearance, banding together to search for the missing teen and answer her family's desperate pleas. But their worst fears become reality when her body is discovered just miles from where she was last seen alive. Her death remained a mystery, as law enforcement hit dead end after dead end, leaving the case to go cold. Now, Levasseur teams up with local Asheboro law enforcement to examine the case with fresh eyes. Could someone in this small town hold the key to solving Judy's murder? Levasseur is determined to find out.

BREAKING HOMICIDE is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by Emmy Award-winning Main Event Media and All3Media America; with Jimmy Fox, Tim Pastore as executive producers and Star Price as executive producer and showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.

ABOUT MAIN EVENT MEDIA

Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, is an Emmy-winning production company based in Los Angeles. Founded by producer Jimmy Fox, the company creates content across multiple genres including scripted, documentary, reality and original podcast production. Main Event is known for the multi-time Emmy-winning CNN series UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA with W. Kamau Bell and Investigation Discovery's Breaking Homicide. Additional works include the E! drama series The Arrangement, Snapchat's original series While Black, multiple specials for Discovery Channel's Shark Week, Amazon Prime's docuseries Inside Jokes, the comedy series HOLLYWOOD DARLINGS for Pop Network, Is OJ Innocent: THE MISSING EVIDENCE for Investigation Discovery, IT WAS HIM: THE MANY MURDERS OF ED EDWARDS for Paramount Network and MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE INVENTOR for CNBC. Main Event has been recognized for its work garnering TCA, NAACP and International Documentary Association (IDA) nominations.

ABOUT ALL3MEDIA AMERICA

All3Media America is the US arm of All3Media, a leading independent television, film and digital production group comprised of 29 global production companies. With teams in Los Angeles and New York, All3Media America is responsible for producing hundreds of hours of unscripted and scripted programming for broadcast, cable and digital partners. Current hit shows include the Emmy award-winning UNDERCOVER BOSS for CBS, the Emmy award-winning UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA for CNN, CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST for USA, 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK with Gordon Ramsay for FOX, the Emmy award-winning CASH CAB for Discovery, WORST COOKS IN AMERICA for Food Network and Betrayed for Investigation Discovery. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these "real people, real stories", the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You