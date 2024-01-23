Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast

For Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano, having a voice cast of Broadway stars was a dream.

The creator, director, and executive producer gathered a starry cast for her new animated musical series, featuring Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Keith David, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

Hazbin Hotel is based on Medrano's popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Watch the interview here: