Industry-first Financial Guarantee Set To Provide A Boost To 'Indie' Filmmakers

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Independent filmmakers, creating film, tv series and animation who have traditionally struggled to access cash-flow financing and therefore funding for their projects, will see doors opening for them with the launch of a brand-new financial guarantee.  

The Media Credit Guarantee has been unveiled by Kerry London Europe to coincide with the opening of the American Film Market. This unique financial guarantee is designed to make it easier for independent media creatives to secure cashflow offers for their production, especially being an international co-production. It's the first financial guarantee of its kind tailored specifically to the film and media industry and is offered exclusively by Kerry London Europe. 

The new product offers a guarantee to banks and other lenders, ensuring payments are made on time. If unforeseen circumstances such as insolvency prevent payments from distributors or incentives, the Media Credit Guarantee protects lenders from losses of up to £5 million per distributor or incentive contract. 

This is a game-changer for the film and television industry. The guarantee provides a springboard to help independent production companies and underrepresented groups access cash-flow financing for a film, tv series or animation they want to produce and therefore, access the funding they need to get projects off the ground.  

More confident lenders on independent films would undoubtedly lead to a broader range of stories and voices being represented in the film industry, offering fresh perspectives and cultural insights – as well as the chance for emerging filmmakers and actors to gain recognition.   

“For too long, securing cash-flow financing for a film has been complicated for many talented independent producers in film, tv series and animation,” explains Ansley Williams, Client Services Director at Kerry London Europe. “The American Film Market is the perfect launchpad to bring our innovative financial guarantee to the film industry, banks and financiers. The Media Credit Guarantee will have an incredibly positive impact and help to bring more films and animation from diverse, talented filmmakers to life by reducing time spent negotiating with lenders.” 

Kerry London Europe is now accepting Media Credit Guarantee applications for film and media projects beginning in 2024. For more information visit the website.



