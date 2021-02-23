Imagine This Women's International Film Festival Announces Fourth Annual Girl Power Film + Media Summit

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Imagine This Women's International Film Festival announced today that it will host its fourth annual Girl Power Film + Media Summit virtually, from March 13th, 14th 2021. The #GirlPowerSummit will gather some of the most creative womxn in entertainment and media for an informative, inspirational day, filled with thought-provoking panel discussions, motivational conversations, and meticulously curated film screenings featuring womxn storytellers.

"This year, I'm extremely excited to have a powerhouse of television directors play a vital role in empowering and encouraging our community of independent womxn filmmakers and storytellers." ITWIFF cofounder Patrice Francois said. "We created the Summit to provide a space for inspiring and empowering the next generation of womxn in entertainment and media.

Key events slated for this year's Girl Power Film + Media Summit include:

Saturday, March 13th (All times in EST)



1:00 pm - 1:45 pm

Panel 1: Behind the Scene Representation: Women in Speculative Fiction

Featuring Racheal Goldberg (American Gods, Raising Dion, Veronica Mars, Cloak & Dagger, Muted) Laura Belsey (The Walking Dead, Batwoman, Arrow, Queen of the South, Animal Kingdom); Sarah Walker (Warrior Nun, A Discovery of Witches); Melora Rivera (Black Lightning, Love Is, Being Mary Jane).



2:15 pm - 2:45 pm

Panel 2: Directing For TV: What Indie Filmmakers Need to Know

Featuring Sheree Folkson (Bridgerton, Another Life, American Horror Story); Sam Bailey (Grown-ish, The Chi, Mixed-ish); Claire Scanlon (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, GLOW, Black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).



4:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Workshop 1: Presented by Backstage: Casting Your Film Virtually

Sunday, March 14th (All times in EST)



2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Workshop 1: Presented by ISA: Three Charicterics Your Script Must Have

7:00 pm - 7:35 pm

Conversation: Landing Your First Job in Hollywood with Carole Kishner, Director of WGA Showrunner Training Program & CBS Diversity Writers Program. Entertainment Career Coach. Author of Hollywood Game Plan.