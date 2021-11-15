Idris Elba Boards Uzo Oleh's EDICIUS as Executive Producer

SAG and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba has joined to executive produce Uzo Oleh's Oscar and BAFTA qualified short film Edicius, an enthralling short thriller with an explosive twist. The film has been selected for a slew of high profile international film festivals including Raindance, Newport Beach and the upcoming Norwich Film Festival.

When Jason uncovers the truth behind his most powerful client, he realises his life is on the line. But a visit from his intuition, a man with his exact likeness, claims to have the answers to save him. All Jason has to do is trust him...but can he?

Idris Elba OBE received critical acclaim portraying Stringer Bell on HBO's The Wire and for his Golden popular Disney projects such as Zootopia, The Jungle Book and Finding Dory. Behind the camera, he made his directorial debut with Yardie, and also created and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy In the Long Run. Globe winning performance as the titular character in BBC's Luther. Just some of film credits include Beasts of No Nation, Molly's Game and as Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. Elba gained further notice after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heindall in the Thor series, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, and lent his voice to

In 2021, Elba found continued success as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad and Concrete Cowboy. He can currently be seen in Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall on Netflix. He is next due to voice the beloved character of Knuckles in the highly anticipated sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog and is currently filming the feature film Luther for Netflix.

Idris shares "To trust our intuition is a familiar theme, but Edicius dares to imagine the consequences of rejecting those gut instincts in a truly nightmarish tale."

Uzo Oleh has worked with some of the biggest names in film, fashion and entertainment. He has collaborated with a diverse range of renowned talent, including Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and Idris Elba, as well as directing commercials for huge global brands. Uzo's work has been exhibited around the world and featured in major publications, including Vogue and I-D Magazine. With his signature style, Uzo's work has a universal appeal, with every project being a stunning piece of emotive art. His ability to effortlessly marry raw emotion with visual elegance can instantly be seen in his cinematic work. Uzo's one minute debut short film won at the prestigious Raindance Film Festival.

The standout cinematography was created by Tristan Chenais and the production design by Philip Murphy (Saving Private Ryan, Reign of Fire). Emmy® winner John Smith (Sliding Doors, Leaving Las Vegas) edited the film, and the original score was personally helmed by Thomas Farnon (The Crown, Wonder Woman and Churchill) with a full orchestra and mixed at the legendary AIR studios. The sound design was created by Academy Award® winner Glenn Freemantle (Gravity, Ex Machina).

EDICUIS can soon be seen at Norwich Film Festival.