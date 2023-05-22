INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Tickets Now On Sale

Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, premiering in theaters on June 30.

Fandango is offering fans a deeper look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a new episode of the “Big Ticket” series featuring the stars of the film, Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) and Phoebe Waller Bridge (Helena Shaw).

Harrison discusses his experience playing Indiana Jones for the last 40 years and breaks down how they de-aged him to play a much younger version of his character. Additionally, Phoebe talks about her experience filming the first action film in her career. Plus, Harrison and Phoebe give more insight into the villains of this film.

Fans can watch the latest episode of Fandango’s “Big Ticket” series on the Fandango YouTube channel below or on Fandango.

To further celebrate the latest installment of the beloved franchise, movie fans who purchase a Dolby ticket on Fandango to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny between May 22 - May 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to the LA premiere.

Jump into the adventure with advance tickets for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Fandango here.

