IL DIVO â€“ TIMELESS LIVE IN JAPAN to be Released on October 11

Il Divo - TIMELESS LIVE IN JAPAN celebrates the ground-breaking classical crossover group's 15th Anniversary in a magical show, live from Tokyo's Budokan Stadium, released on October 11th 2019 on DVD, HD Blu-ray and digital.

2018 saw Il Divo release their ninth studio album, Timeless, and embark an extensive 6-continent tour, with the shows representing an incredible catalogue of the group's unique song interpretations.

Timeless Live in Japan witnesses the band, backed by a full orchestra, serenading their adoring fans with their unique classical take on both Pop favorites and traditional standards in four languages, including "Regresa a Mi" (Unbreak My Heart), "What A Wonderful World", "Smile", "All Of Me", "Angels", and their acclaimed cover of Adele's smash hit, "Hola" (Hello).

The show features the original line-up of Carlos Marin, Urs Buhler, Sebastian Izambard and David Miller. Separately, their vocal talents are awesome, but together they truly shine. Their audacious blend of classical and contemporary songs is delivered with an undeniable passion, while their crowd-pleasing musical theatrics are further enhanced by the dramatic production; including dancers, acrobats and big screen video elements.

Also included as a bonus feature is an exclusive interview with the band, recorded in Japan.

Il Divo said, "We very much enjoyed performing our live show TIMELESS, now we're really excited that all our fans will get the chance to watch it on DVD and Blu-Ray".

Il Divo are the most successful classical-crossover group of all time, with global album sales in-excess of 30 million records. Their Timeless tour continues with a string of European dates in October/November 2019.

TRACKLISTING

1. Overture

2. Hola

3. Aquí Esperándote

4. Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore

5. Angels

6. Die Bildnis Aria

7. Come What May

8. All Of Me

9. Love Me Tender

10. ¿Quien será?

11. Granada

12. My Heart Will Go On

13. Interview

14. Grazie Amore Mio

15. Unforgettable

16. Unchained Melody

17. Smile

18. Kingdom Come

19. Que Bonito Es Vivir

20. Furusato

21. Toi Et Moi

22. I Will Always Love You

23. Vesti La Giubba

24. La Vida Sin Amor

25. Somewhere

26. Regresa A Mí

27. My Way





