Hulu Will Produce WASHINGTON BLACK from Sterling K. Brown

Variety reports that Hulu has given a script commitment to an upcoming series based on Esi Edugyan's novel "Washington Black." "This is Us" actor Sterling K. Brown is the executive producer on the project.

"Washington Black" is the story of George Washington Black, an 11-year-old field slave on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee in the company of his master's eccentric inventor brother, Christopher Wilde, after a shocking death threatens to upend both of their lives.

The duo then embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the help of a strange flying machine. Their journey takes them through America, the cold Arctic seas, the gothic spires of old Europe, and the deserts of North Africa, all while staying one step ahead of a deadly bounty hunter.

Brown is best known for his Emmy-winning performances on "This Is Us" and "American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson." He will star on the upcoming season of Amy Sherman Palladino's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." His stage credits include productions of "Macbeth" and "Twelfth Night" off-Broadway.

Read the original story on Variety.





