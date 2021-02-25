Hulu Presents Upcoming Lineup of Original Programming

Today, during the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour, Hulu presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming including the fourth season of Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale," the third and final season of comedy series "Shrill" starring Aidy Bryant, and new adult animation series "Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.," all of which join the company's collection of premium original content.

The company also announced a series order for new original limited series "Iron Mike" from 20th Television and the team behind "I, Tonya," as well as an early third season renewal for "Animaniacs" from Steven Spielberg.

"With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu's 2021 slate of Original series truly has something for everyone," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "We're incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Shrill,' 'Animaniacs' and 'Love, Victor,' while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in 'Iron Mike' and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.'

With 39.4 million subscriptions as of Jan. 2, 2021, Hulu has gained remarkable momentum over the past year with the streamer recently earning a record 10 Golden Globe nominations across five titles, five SAG Award nominations, five WGA Award nominations and seven NAACP Image Award nominations.

Hulu has picked up 8-episode limited series "Iron Mike." From the team behind "I, Tonya," the series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture - heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

From 20th Television and created by "I, Tonya" screenwriter Steven Rogers, showrunner Karin Gist will executive produce with Claire Brown of The Gist Of It, along with the "I, Tonya" team of Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap's Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom and Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman.

Following a successful first season and practically blowing up the internet, "Animaniacs" has been renewed for a third, zany season on Hulu consisting of 10 episodes. The series garnered the most social mentions of any Hulu Original to date over its season one opening weekend proving that fans can't get enough of watching Yakko, Wakko and Dot as they wreak havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. The second season of "Animaniacs" will debut later this year.

After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot are fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain who will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to extend the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley Wild serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. "Animaniacs" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

The fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, April 28. In the 10-episode upcoming season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger. "The Handmaid's Tale" season four will be executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

The third and final season of "Shrill" premieres all eight episodes on Friday, May 7. The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?

"Shrill" stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell. The series is executive produced by Ali Rushfield, who also serves as showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. Television serves as the international distributor.