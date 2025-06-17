Hulu Original Series SUCH BRAVE GIRLS Sets Season 2 Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hulu has announced that season two of the BAFTA-winning Hulu Original series "Such Brave Girls" will debut on July 7, 2025. Season one premiered in 2023 to rave reviews and maintains a 100% "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows Josie (Kat Sadler), her sister, Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their mother, Deb (Louise Brealey), risking everything they’ve got for a single scrap of love and adoration. Still desperately trying to escape the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home, it’s a good thing Dev (Paul Bazely) and Seb (Freddie Meredith) are coming to the rescue.

“Such Brave Girls” is a VAL production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and Hulu in the U.S. The series was commissioned by Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, and Fiona Campbell, controller, Youth Audience (BBC iPlayer and BBC Three). The executive producers are Kat Sadler, Jack Bayles and Phil Clarke for Various Artists Ltd in association with A24. The director is Simon Bird, and the producer is Catherine Gosling Fuller. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Gregor Sharp.

