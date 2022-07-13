Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hulu Announces BEST IN DOUGH Premiere Date

The new series will premiere on September 19.

Jul. 13, 2022  

It's knead-to-know news! Hulu has debuted a first look at the upcoming pizza baking competition series, "Best In Dough," hosted by Wells Adams ("Bachelor in Paradise") and Chef Daniele Uditi (Pizzana restaurant creator and co-owner).

The 10-episode pizza baking competition series, "Best In Dough," will premiere Monday, September 19th on Hulu with three episodes. Three episodes stream the following Monday and four the next, with a finale date of October 3rd.

In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier... the universal love of pizza. "Best In Dough" brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

"Best In Dough" is hosted by Wells Adams with head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, and features Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford serving as judges.

"Best In Dough" is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries' Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Cat Sullivan, and Andrew Wallace. Candace Nelson and Vox Media Studios' Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen as well as Majordomo Media's Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen also serve as executive producers.

