Hilary Clinton-Produced Film to Make Philadelphia Debut Ahead of PBS Release

"How Saba Kept Singing," an award-winning film executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, will make its Philadelphia premiere on the last night of Passover, in the week leading up to Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), at The Weitzman, the only museum in the nation dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience.

David "Saba" Wisnia believes he survived Auschwitz by using his beautiful singing voice to entertain his Nazi captors. However, when his grandson starts asking questions, they realize someone may have secretly altered the course of Saba's life. An uplifting story about faith, family and the power of discovery, proving love can grow and take hold in even the grimmest of places.

Wisnia lived in the Philadelphia area (Levittown) until his passing in 2021. His grandson, singer songwriter Avi Wisnia, still lives in Philadelphia.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with David's grandson Avi, who is featured in the documentary, and Sara Taksler, the film's director. The event will end with a special musical performance from Avi. All in attendance are then invited to a casual post-film reception with the Wisnia family, including wine and food to celebrate the end of Passover.

Tickets are $18; $15 for Members.

The film will air nationally on PBS on April 18.

Watch the new trailer here:



