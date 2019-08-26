Helena Zengel Joins Tom Hanks in NEWS OF THE WORLD

Variety reports that newcomer child actor Helena Zengel will star opposite Tom Hanks in Paul Greengrass' upcoming "News of the World."

"News of the World" is based on the best-selling 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, which is set in the days following the Civil War. It is about that unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), an early precursor to today's newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl (Zengel) he is tasked with bringing to her relatives.

Zengel starred in Nora Fingscheidt's "System Crasher," which will represent Germany in this year's Oscars' best international feature film category.

Tom Hanks made his professional stage debut portraying Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland, OH.

Read the original story on Variety.





