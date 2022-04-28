Harry Connick Jr., Mira Sorvino & Ali Fumiko Whitney Join THE ISLANDER

Grammy and Emmy award-winning actor Harry Connick Jr. and Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (SHINING VALE) are teaming up to lead the cast of romantic comedy THE ISLANDER. Newcomer Ali Fumiko Whitney (THE ROAD DANCE) is also joining the cast, with Cyprus-based filmmaker Stelana Kliris directing the film based on her original screenplay. Connick will also write and perform original songs for the film.

Kliris, Keith Arnold, and Steven Shapiro are producing. The project is from Uinta Productions and Kliris's Cyprus-based Meraki Films, in association with Das Films, with support from the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Cyprus Film Commission's incentives scheme.

"It's the thrill of a lifetime to be making a movie with stars like Harry Connick Jr. and Mira Sorvino," Kliris said. "This is an unprecedented production for Cyprus and the perfect setting for a romantic comedy and a feel-good film about human connection. I can't wait to share this story, and our island - known as the island of love - with the world."

THE ISLANDER is a romantic comedy about a has-been musician (Connick Jr.) who moves, sight unseen, to a remote cliffside house on an island, only to discover his new home has an unfortunate notoriety. Through a series of charming mishaps, it turns out maybe love can be found right where he left it.

We're excited and proud to support Stelana in achieving her creative vision and so happy to have talent like Harry and Mira leading our cast," Arnold and Shapiro said jointly. "A touching, feel-good rom-com, with music, in a Mediterranean paradise with Harry Connick, Jr. and Mira Sorvino - this is just what the world needs about now, and we couldn't be happier."

The film will commence principal photography next month on the island nation of Cyprus.

