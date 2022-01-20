HGTV Taps Cristy Lee For STEAL THIS HOUSE Renovation Series

HGTV has greenlit a new six-episode home reno series Steal This House (wt), starring Cristy Lee (All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+).

While she is known for her expertise fixing cars, trucks, and bikes, Cristy's heart is in home improvement. She sees renovation possibilities in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and will work to turn them into astonishing homes. In her new series slated to premiere in late 2022, Cristy will prove to clients that it's worth the risk to buy low and spend high, but it must be done while staying within budget.

"Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "Buying a less than perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it's like winning the lottery."

Steal This House is produced by Boy Wonder Productions.

Photo Credit: HGTV