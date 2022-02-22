HGTV Sets SELLING THE BIG EASY New Episode Return Date

New episodes of SELLING THE BIG EASY will return Friday, March 11, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties in HGTV's Selling the Big Easy. The new episodes follow Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them beautiful properties with the right amount of history and charm.

She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city's vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the BUYING AND SELLING process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.

Selling the Big Easy is produced by EQ Media Group.