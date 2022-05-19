HGTV Picks Up 16 New Episodes of FIXER TO FABULOUS Starring Dave and Jenny Marrs

Breakout series Fixer to Fabulous, starring renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs who overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas, has been renewed by HGTV for a new season.

The series, which attracted more than 31 million viewers during its previous run, spotlights the husband-wife team as they renovate homes while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in DESIGNING SPACES that are warm and welcoming for families.

Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture with skill and confidence that stems from his passion for reviving old homes. The new 16-episode season is slated to premiere in late fall 2022.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 80 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line.

HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros.

Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.