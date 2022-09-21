HGTV Orders 10 New Episodes of TOUGH LOVE WITH HILARY FARR

HGTV has picked up 10 new one-hour episodes of its breakout hit series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, starring popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr as she improves lives and homes with straight talk and no-nonsense advice.

During the series-which attracted more than 16.1 million viewers and ranked as a top 3 unscripted cable series among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 during its freshman run-Hilary employs her signature wit to banish homeowners' indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs.

As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary draws inspiration from her extensive design experience to develop creative solutions that get families' lives back on track. The new season is slated to premiere on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+ in fall 2023.

"Hilary draws people in with her charismatic personality and tell it like it is attitude," said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming & development, HGTV. "Her clients, as well as millions of her television fans, look to her straightforward and unfiltered guidance and sophisticated design sense for inspiration and results. This 10-episode order for TOUGH LOVE WITH HILARY FARR will spotlight more of her beautiful, life-changing work."

Fans also can watch Hilary on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT in new episodes of the HGTV mega-hit series Love It or List It, during which she convinces families to stay in their beautifully renovated homes instead of buying a new place. Season one of Tough Love with Hilary Farr, as well as past SEASONS OF LOVE It or List It, are available to stream on discovery+.

Photo courtesy of HGTV