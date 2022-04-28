HGTV Announces New Series BUY IT OR BUILD IT

HGTV has announced that a new season of Buy It or Build It will premiere Wednesday, May 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

HGTV's newest home renovation series, Buy It or Build It, stars Dallas-based twin brothers and contractors Chris and Calvin LaMont. During the series, the guys will help clients decide whether to renovate an existing home to fit their lifestyle or build a new home that is completely customized to their needs.

Based on each clients' budget, Chris will find properties with potential and share how he'll use the budget to give the home a fresh look, while Calvin will wow them with sketches of a newly built home at the same price point. Once clients decide whether to buy or build, the siblings and business partners will deliver the perfect dream home for each family.

