HGTV Announces New GOOD BONES Season Premiere

A new season of GOOD BONES premieres Tuesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+

HGTV's popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back in a new 14-episode season of HGTV's hit series Good Bones. Mina, a real estate agent and mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, will continue to buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes.

This season, Mina will focus on even more ways to expand their home reno business. With the real estate market in flux, Mina and Karen will branch out into new neighborhoods and take on client renovation projects. And, for the first time ever, the pair will tackle a commercial renovation for a fellow female entrepreneur who is moving her bridal shop to a bigger space.

In the season premiere, Mina and Karen will return to the popular Fountain Square neighborhood to transform a quaint, yet expensive, cottage-like home. To make a profit, they will need to add plenty of modern amenities and updates without losing the vintage charm.

Good Bones is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

Photo Credit HGTV