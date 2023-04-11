HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Begins Production On Season Two

Production has commenced on the second season of HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the series, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen.

Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer,: "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

In its first season of production, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON set up a successful on-set shadowing and mentorship program for production trainees. Now that filming is under way on season two, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON has once again opened its doors to WBD Access Directors Shadows, giving two emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, the chance to hone their skills and learn from one of the finest crews in the industry.

The season two cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The show is by Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."