HBO Sets LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER Return

HBO's Emmy®-winning LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER returns for its ninth season Sunday, February 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver's hilarious, much-needed perspective on today's pressing political, social and cultural issues.

As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a highly polarized political landscape, the ninth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series' sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

The series has received 23 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Last year, the series won the Emmy® for Outstanding Variety Talk Series as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the sixth year in a row. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, a Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Talk Show, two GLAAD Media Awards, five Writers Guild Awards and six consecutive PGA Awards.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: