HBO Renews Comedy Series BARRY For A Fourth Season

HBO announced TODAY that the critically acclaimed dark comedy series BARRY has been renewed for a fourth season. Season four will begin production in Los Angeles in June, with Bill Hader directing all eight episodes. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers.

The Emmy®-winning dark comedy series BARRY, starring Emmy®-winner Bill Hader, returned for its eight-episode third season on April 24 with episodes airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max. The season three finale airs on June 12.

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

Season three Emmy®-nominated and winning cast regulars include: Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Emmy®-winner Henry Winkler and Sarah Burns. Returning recurring cast includes D'Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

The first two seasons of BARRY received a total of thirty Emmy® nominations and six Emmys® including: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler); Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Variety hails season three of BARRY as "a masterpiece...funnier and sharper than ever," with "a remarkable performance by Hader'' for "TV's most fascinating protaganist." Los Angeles Times declares it as "a masterclass"..."one of TV's best suspense-filled thrillers," and The Daily Beast "the best show on TV." IndieWire praises the season for being "astonishing and beautiful," and Vulture for being "directed with precision and authority...and crafted with rigor and care." "Every performance [is] a treasure" with these "wonderful, tortured characters," says The Hollywood Reporter.