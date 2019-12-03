HBO Presents a Trio of SILICON VALLEY-Themed Beers

HBO Licensing & Retail is proud to announce the release of Conjoined Triangles of Success, a trio of brand-new beers created to commemorate the series finale of SILICON VALLEY on HBO, airing December 8. The Silicon Valley-inspired beers are brewed in partnership with Monkish Brewing, Other Half Brewing and Cellarmaker Brewing and are available for purchase today.



Conjoined Triangles of Success is a collaboration between three powerhouse breweries, as Los Angeles-based Monkish Brewing, San Francisco-based Cellarmaker Brewing and New York-based Other Half Brewing, have combined their ingenuity and brewing talents to produce three beers guaranteed to thrill fans of the hit HBO comedy and beer lovers alike. Conjoined Triangles of Success will be available at each of the regional brewery locations, with a taste and can unique to each brewery. Despite the differences in labels, collaboration is the sturdy "shared hypotenuse" of Conjoined Triangles of Success.



All three of the Conjoined Triangles of Success beers are Triple IPAs measuring in at 10.0% ABV and will be available in 16 oz cans. However, each of the participating breweries offers something wholly unique in terms of flavor profile.





