HBO Max to Release Official GAMES OF THRONES Podcast

On Wednesday, August 3rd, HBO Max is launching "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon," the go-to audio destination to unpack and discuss everything "Game of Thrones" for casual and die-hard fans alike.

The new podcast series, hosted by Jason Concepcion ("X-Ray Vision") and Greta Johnsen ("Nerdette"), will feature interviews with cast, crew, and celebrity fans to dive deep into the ins and outs of "Game of Thrones." Featured guests include George R. R. Martin, "Game of Thrones" author and series producer and "House of the Dragon" Co-Creator/Executive Producer; "House of the Dragon" stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and many more.

Leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of the HBO Original series "House of the Dragon" on Sunday, August 21, both long-time and new "Game of Thrones" viewers can tune into "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon" to brush up on the key history, houses, characters, and locations.

Once new episodes of "House of the Dragon" are released, "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon" will provide in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews theorizing and unpacking each episode. Following the season, the podcast will continue to release new episodes, exploring all aspects of the "Game of Thrones" fandom including the upcoming "Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention."

"Our goal is to create a space where all fans - whether they've been watching for 10 years or 10 weeks - can truly immerse themselves in all things 'Game of Thrones' and maybe even learn something new from the folks who brought it to life," said co-host Jason Concepcion. "We're very excited to welcome listeners back into a world full of Thrones-ian drama, deceit, and delight," added co-host Greta Johnsen.

"The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon," produced by HBO Max and iHeartMedia, is the latest in HBO Max's growing slate of podcasts and joins recent award-winning HBO Max podcasts such as "HBO's Succession Podcast," "Batman: The Audio Adventures," "We Stay Looking," and more.

"We consistently hear from viewers that they want to discuss and dissect our programming after watching it," said Michael Gluckstadt, Director of Podcast Content for HBO Max. "By investing in podcasts, we're able to extend the conversation beyond the show and engage fans on a deeper level, enhancing the overall storytelling experience. With 'The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon,' fans can continue to unpack not just a single show, but the entire world of Westeros."

Watch the trailer for the podcast here: