Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Max to Release Official GAMES OF THRONES Podcast

HBO Max to Release Official GAMES OF THRONES Podcast

The podcast will launch on August 3.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

On Wednesday, August 3rd, HBO Max is launching "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon," the go-to audio destination to unpack and discuss everything "Game of Thrones" for casual and die-hard fans alike.

The new podcast series, hosted by Jason Concepcion ("X-Ray Vision") and Greta Johnsen ("Nerdette"), will feature interviews with cast, crew, and celebrity fans to dive deep into the ins and outs of "Game of Thrones." Featured guests include George R. R. Martin, "Game of Thrones" author and series producer and "House of the Dragon" Co-Creator/Executive Producer; "House of the Dragon" stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and many more.

Leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of the HBO Original series "House of the Dragon" on Sunday, August 21, both long-time and new "Game of Thrones" viewers can tune into "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon" to brush up on the key history, houses, characters, and locations.

Once new episodes of "House of the Dragon" are released, "The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon" will provide in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews theorizing and unpacking each episode. Following the season, the podcast will continue to release new episodes, exploring all aspects of the "Game of Thrones" fandom including the upcoming "Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention."

"Our goal is to create a space where all fans - whether they've been watching for 10 years or 10 weeks - can truly immerse themselves in all things 'Game of Thrones' and maybe even learn something new from the folks who brought it to life," said co-host Jason Concepcion. "We're very excited to welcome listeners back into a world full of Thrones-ian drama, deceit, and delight," added co-host Greta Johnsen.

"The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon," produced by HBO Max and iHeartMedia, is the latest in HBO Max's growing slate of podcasts and joins recent award-winning HBO Max podcasts such as "HBO's Succession Podcast," "Batman: The Audio Adventures," "We Stay Looking," and more.

"We consistently hear from viewers that they want to discuss and dissect our programming after watching it," said Michael Gluckstadt, Director of Podcast Content for HBO Max. "By investing in podcasts, we're able to extend the conversation beyond the show and engage fans on a deeper level, enhancing the overall storytelling experience. With 'The Official GAME OF THRONES Podcast: House of the Dragon,' fans can continue to unpack not just a single show, but the entire world of Westeros."

Watch the trailer for the podcast here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer
July 26, 2022

The Ms. Pat Show, which received a Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series”, is a BET+ multi-camera sitcom that’s inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America.
Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival
July 26, 2022

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce — but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools. 
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'
July 26, 2022

The Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world’s most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.
'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio
July 26, 2022

The Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to release the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History.
Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'
July 26, 2022

The single, “Pipeline’s Daughter,” and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including performances at the Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.