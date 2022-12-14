HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season

HBO Max has renewed THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS for a third season. The ten-episode second season from Warner Bros. Television debuted November 17 and concludes with the final two episodes of the season tomorrow.

Since the launch of season two, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS has been the top Max Original, with last week's release day setting a new record for the series by delivering an audience more than double that of the series launch in 2021.

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England's prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert.

Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max: "Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can't wait to see what the next season brings."

Season two of THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS is described by The AV Club as "entertaining as ever," with The Daily Beast declaring the "sophomore season passes with flying colors" and Collider calling it a "warm welcome back."

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.