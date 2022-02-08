HBO Max Renews Comedy Series SOUTH SIDE For A Third Season

HBO Max has renewed SOUTH SIDE for a third season. The second season of the beloved, critically acclaimed comedy series premiered as a Max Original in November 2021.

SOUTH SIDE follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they're stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the SOUTH SIDE is all about.

Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max quote: "To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy. A lot of people say that SOUTH SIDE is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, 'it's time for the percolator.'"

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle quote: "We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love. SOUTH SIDE finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn't be more excited to find out."

Season 2 cast includes Bashir Salahuddin, Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin, Nefetari Spencer and Diallo Riddle.

Season 2 credits: SOUTH SIDE is created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Michael Blieden serve as executive producers. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.