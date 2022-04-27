HBO Max Orders NOONAN'S (WT) To Series

HBO Max has ordered NOONAN'S (wt) to series. The ten-episode adult-animated DC series, centered on Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) is a spin-off of the Max Original adult-animated DC series "Harley Quinn," that returns for its third season this summer.

Lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze Golden Glider moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan's, Gotham's seediest dive bar, where everybody knows your name, but not necessarily your secret identity!

"We love the WILD and fun world of "Harley Quinn" so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man. Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City's not-so-finest at Noonan's, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem," said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max and Adult Swim.

"'Harley Quinn' unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic superheroes and supervillains of the DC Universe. Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show," Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation stated.

The show is executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Sam Register, Dean Lorey, and Kaley Cuoco. Dean Lorey serves as showrunner. Based on the characters from DC. Produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.